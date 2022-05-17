HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department officially has an acting chief.

Mayor Lauren Garrett appointed Timothy Wydra to the position. He was just sworn in as deputy chief last week.

Wydra has been on the force in Hamden for 29 years and is the brother of former chief Tom Wydra.

Chief John Sullivan retired from the department Monday after 27 years with Hamden police.

Garrett said the city would conduct “a wide search with input from the community” over the coming months for its new police chief.