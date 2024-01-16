HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden’s new police chief was sworn in on Tuesday, vowing to work on community engagement and reaching out to the town’s youth.

Edward Page Reynolds was sworn in alongside Deputy Chief William Onofrio. Reynolds has nearly 30 years in law enforcement, with his career beginning in New Haven.

Now, he protects the streets he played in as a child.

“It’s a homecoming,” Reynolds said. “I’m excited, and I’m humbled.”

He’s worked as an assistant police chief, along with as a police chief for departments in Arkansas, Louisiana and Maine. He also has a master of science degree.

Mayor Lauren Garrett said he’s the perfect choice for the job.

“[He’s] just building relationships where there weren’t any before,” she said. “So, building relationships is what community policing is all about. That’s what I’m looking forward to seeing him do.”

Reynolds also intends to work with the youth.

“My plan — I’ve already implemented some things — is to invest into the people in the town of Hamden, because they are our future leaders, our future police chiefs and future politicians,” he said.”

He’s been on the job since October. He’s the town’s first Black police chief.

“It’s a source of pride,” he said. “I came from a family of ‘first.’ My family was the many of first to serve in law enforcement in various capacities.”