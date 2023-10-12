HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden’s new police chief said he’ll make it a priority to connect with people between the ages of 16 and 26.

“Those are the years where, if you’re gonna get in trouble, it’s gonna happen right in there,” Edward Page Reynolds said. “So, I’m hoping and looking forward to connecting with the young people, particularly in this town, and hopefully inspire some people, redirect some people, and recruit some people to become part of the team at Hamden PD.”

Reynolds said he hopes to hit the ground running when he officially takes over as the town’s first Black police chief.

At an introductory press conference on Thursday, Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett praised Reynolds’ 30-year career in law enforcement. That includes 14 years in New Haven.

“We are very proud to have him today as a strong advocate of community-based policing,” Garrett said. “He’s implemented community-based policing in all the departments that he’s worked in.”