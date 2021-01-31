Hamilton Ave. closed in Waterbury after box truck struck utility pole

WATERBURY, Conn, (WTNH) — Hamilton Avenue is closed after a box truck struck a utility pole early Sunday morning.

Waterbury Police say they are assisting Connecticut State Police after the truck struck the utility pole attempting to get onto Interstate 84 East.

Authorities report that the truck went down the embankment on the entrance ramp.

Officials say power is out on parts of Hamilton Ave. Police report that utility crews are on the scene trying to restore power.

Connecticut State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The investigation is active and ongoing.

There is no word on injuries.

