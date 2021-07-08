Hammonasset State Park campers evacuate grounds in preparation for Tropical Storm Elsa

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Right now its a beautiful day at the camp grounds of Hammonasset State Park, but that’s expected to change within 24 hours. That is why some people are packing and moving out.

Tropical Storm Elsa is a force making her way up the Northeast shoreline, it could make landfall in parts of our area within the next 24 hours.

“My wife and I keep watching the radar on our phones to make sure we’re not going to get wrecked when it hits us,” said camper Joshua Murphy

News 8 spoke to several families that believe its better to be safe than sorry. Campers got a preview of Elsa when a storm put a damper on things.

Jimmy Gag is not taking a chance. A storm that hit three years ago in the area has him convinces its always best to just leave.

“A lot of tree went through roofs, I was a building official back then and I saw things I cannot un-see,” added Jimmy. But some are willing to gamble on Mother Nature.

One mom is serving up breakfast instead of fear. “We are going to wait it out. We’re hanging out, we are going to hunker down, bring in all the stuff that will blow away and we’re gonna see what happens,” said camper Diana Norris.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Right now its a beautiful day here at the Camp grounds of Hammonasset, but that’s expected to change within 24 hours.

News /

Summer Saturdays are back in downtown New Haven this month

News /

'We feel welcome now': Waterbury neighbors rally around family that received anonymous racist letter

News /

I-91 south in Wallingford closed due to tractor-trailer crash, fire

News /

Two people in hospital after car crashes into duplex on Diamond Street in New Haven; police investigating

News /

CSP: Good Samaritan struck, killed by passing car on I-84 East in Waterbury while assisting disabled vehicle

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss