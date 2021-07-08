Hammonasset State Park campers evacuate grounds in preparation for Tropical Storm Elsa

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Right now its a beautiful day at the camp grounds of Hammonasset State Park, but that’s expected to change within 24 hours. That is why some people are packing and moving out.

Tropical Storm Elsa is a force making her way up the Northeast shoreline, it could make landfall in parts of our area within the next 24 hours.

“My wife and I keep watching the radar on our phones to make sure we’re not going to get wrecked when it hits us,” said camper Joshua Murphy

News 8 spoke to several families that believe its better to be safe than sorry. Campers got a preview of Elsa when a storm put a damper on things.

Jimmy Gag is not taking a chance. A storm that hit three years ago in the area has him convinces its always best to just leave.

“A lot of tree went through roofs, I was a building official back then and I saw things I cannot un-see,” added Jimmy. But some are willing to gamble on Mother Nature.

One mom is serving up breakfast instead of fear. “We are going to wait it out. We’re hanging out, we are going to hunker down, bring in all the stuff that will blow away and we’re gonna see what happens,” said camper Diana Norris.