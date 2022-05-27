MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — As summer is approaching, Madison’s Hammonassett Beach State Park is celebrating the opening of its 2022 tourism season.

Although Connecticut residents flocked to Hammonassett during the heat wave last weekend, the park’s campground officially opened for the season on Friday, May 27. Over 500 campsites are available for guests.

Governor Ned Lamont reminded residents on Friday about the state’s Passport to Parks program, which offers drivers with Connecticut license plates no-cost parking at all state parks and beaches.

More information regarding the program can be found on DEEP’s website.