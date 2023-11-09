CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – Hanwha Aerospace has chosen Cheshire to establish its international engine headquarters.

The move further enhances Connecticut as home to “Aerospace Alley,” an industrial ecosystem of thousands of advanced aerospace manufacturing companies.

On hand for Thursday’s announcement was Jae-il Son, the president and CEO of Hanwha Aerospace, which is a South Korean multinational company.

Hanwha Aerospace already has four facilities in the state.

“With this announcement, we will continue to lead the development of new technology, grow our relationships with our key partners, like Pratt and Whitney,” Son said.

The company said the move will allow them to take advantage of the skilled workforce and close proximity to key customers including Pratt & Whitney and General Electric.

“You can’t fly without connecticut as Paul Lavoie likes to say. Pratt & Whitney is a big part of the reason that is true. And now, so is Hanwa Aerospace,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

According to AdvanceCT, the manufacturing company represents $31 billion or 13 percent of the Connecticut economy. In 2022, the exports were $15.3 billion.

“We make 25% of all the aerospace components in the United States. And so, Hanwha Aerospace, we think this is a great decision for you to be here with us,” said John Bourdeaux, the president and CEO of Advance CT.