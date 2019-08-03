Happening this weekend: Gospel Fest 2019 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Gospel Fest 2019 is bringing gospel lovers from all around the state to Goffe Street’s Degale Park in New Haven.

There will be performances by 40 statewide and local groups throughout the weekend, along with plenty of family-friendly entertainment to enjoy.

Gospel Fest closes at 9:00 p.m. Saturday. A special Sunday service will be held at 11a.m. Sunday morning, with Gospel Fest resuming at noon.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.