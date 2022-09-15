HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Uber customers in Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven, Norwalk and Stamford can now request a Tesla, according to an announcement Thursday from the rideshare company.

The offering joins 25 other regions in North America that are a part of the Uber Comfort Electric program.

Under the new program, riders can ask to be picked up in an electric vehicle. More than 25,000 customers have already ridden in a Tesla through the program since it was launched in May, according to the announcement.