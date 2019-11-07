 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

Hartford Healthcare opening new health center

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Healthcare is opening a new 50,000 square foot health center in Cheshire.

The new facility has services for movement disorders, dermatology, urology, imaging and physical therapy. There’s also a headache center.

“We treat patients that have ‘run-of-the-mill’ headaches, but we also see a lot of patients who have very refractory headaches. these are patients who have tried 10, 15, 20 things in the past and they haven’t had any relief. So here, we have a more specialized treatment,” Dr. Abigail Chua, Neurologist.

The new health center in Cheshire will open soon.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Hartford Healthcare opening new health center

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Healthcare opening new health center"

Water main break in New Haven creates sinkhole, leads to evacuations

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Water main break in New Haven creates sinkhole, leads to evacuations"

Waterbury mayor reacts to re-election, coming closer to making city history

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury mayor reacts to re-election, coming closer to making city history"

Woman uses her birthday to help Waterbury food pantry fill its low supplies

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman uses her birthday to help Waterbury food pantry fill its low supplies"

'God put me on this road for a reason': Good Samaritan helps get kids in New Haven stolen car incident to safety

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'God put me on this road for a reason': Good Samaritan helps get kids in New Haven stolen car incident to safety"

RAW FOOTAGE: Lt. Elliot Rosa speaks about car stolen with kids inside

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "RAW FOOTAGE: Lt. Elliot Rosa speaks about car stolen with kids inside"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss