Hartford Healthcare opening new health center

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Healthcare is opening a new 50,000 square foot health center in Cheshire.

The new facility has services for movement disorders, dermatology, urology, imaging and physical therapy. There’s also a headache center.

“We treat patients that have ‘run-of-the-mill’ headaches, but we also see a lot of patients who have very refractory headaches. these are patients who have tried 10, 15, 20 things in the past and they haven’t had any relief. So here, we have a more specialized treatment,” Dr. Abigail Chua, Neurologist.

The new health center in Cheshire will open soon.

