Hartford HealthCare partners with Quinnipiac University to build healthcare workforce

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare is partnering with Quinnipiac University to help train future doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals for the workforce in Connecticut.

As part of the new program announced Wednesday, Hartford HealthCare is investing in the Hamden-based university through a $5 million commitment over five years.

“We’re going to work with Quinnipiac to partner to ensure that we retain more students that are trained here in Connecticut in Connecticut,” Jeff Flaks, president and CEO of Hartford HealthCare said. “And that is at the heart of what this partnership is.”

“This Hartford HealthCare partnership will further strengthen our graduates’ career-readiness and will position our students for a wide range of careers across the spectrum of positions at Hartford GealthCare and in many other fields,” Quinnipiac President Judy Olian said.

Hartford HealthCare will begin hiring Quinnipiac University students during their sophomore and junior years — a move meant to offer unique on-the-job training while the students are still part of the school’s academic programs.

