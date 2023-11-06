WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man has been arrested after police found a pistol inside his vehicle while he was sleeping at a fast food drive-thru, according to police.

Police responded to a call about a man who had fallen asleep while in the drive-thru lane around 1:49 a.m. at the McDonald’s located at 608 North Colony Rd. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man, identified as 33-year-old Felix Sierra of Hartford, stopped in the drive-thru.

When officers approached Sierra’s vehicle, they found a silver and black pistol in plain sight in the center console area.

Sierra was then arrested and faces charges of possession of a pistol, possession of ammunition, carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle. He was released on a $100,000 surety bond.