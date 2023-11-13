MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man has been charged with sexually assaulting a juvenile that he met online, according to police.

The Meriden Police Department’s Special Crimes Unit began investigating a sexual assault of a juvenile in June.

After an investigation, police issued a felony arrest warrant for 26-year-old Jean Cartagena.

According to court documents, Cartagena and the 13-year-old met on Snapchat. The victim told police they talked about having sex over Snapchat and that they met up in person twice.

Cartagena was taken into custody on Nov. 9 and charged with second-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.