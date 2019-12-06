Harvard, Yale protesters stand outside New Haven Superior Court

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of students and protesters from Harvard and Yale gathered in front of the New Haven Superior Court on Friday.

Right now- a group of students from Harvard and Yale are gathering in front of the New Haven Superior Court. Just inside— the group arrested at the Harvard/Yale game appear in front of a judge. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/zb4U0Amh4U — Mackenzie Maynard (@MackenzieMNews) December 6, 2019

Back in November, 200 protesters stormed the field of an annual Harvard vs. Yale football game for about an hour.

The protesters were members of two activist groups representing the two Ivy League schools at the game: Fossil Free Yale and Divest Harvard.

Their demand was that both schools divest their interests in fossil fuel companies that contribute to climate change. They also say both universities are profiting from the current debt crisis that’s impacting Puerto Rico.

(Photo: Ken Melech, News 8)

(Photo: Ken Melech, News 8)

50 protesters were arrested. The protest got extra attention because famed “Law and Order” actor and Yale alum, Sam Waterston, was arrested along with other protesters. He was later released.

The group arrested appeared before a New Haven judge on Friday, December 6, 2019.

The group of Harvard and Yale students arrested, making their way out of the courthouse. Students tell me they were assigned five hours of community service. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/HchOUsrBTB — Mackenzie Maynard (@MackenzieMNews) December 6, 2019

