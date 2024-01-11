HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut’s brewery industry is continuing to grow.

The newest one is coming to Hamden.

Haven Beer Company will be opening a brewery and restaurant on Whitney Avenue near Eli’s.

Along with its own craft beers, the brewery will feature guest craft beers, cocktails and wine. It will also have a full kitchen and taproom.

The menu will have a little bit of something for everyone.

“Anything from upscale casual food, to some brewery classics, to some fun innovative and creative dishes all made from scratch,” said David St. Onge, the general manager of Haven Beer Company.

There is still no word on when it will open, but you can follow updates at havenbeerco.com.