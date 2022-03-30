NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s Nashville-style Haven Hot Chicken restaurant is teaming up with Avelo Airlines for a month-long social media contest to give away tickets for a non-stop flight to the Music Capital.

The businessess will run a month-long contest, starting on March 30. One contest winner will receive a complimentary flight for two to Nashville on May 6, as well as a three-night stay in the city.

To enter the contest, participants need to follow both businesses on Instagram at @HavenHotChicken and @AveloAir, while also “liking” all three of Haven Hot Chicken’s (@HavenHotChicken) contest posts on March 30, April 8, and April 15. Participants also need to tag a friend in the comments, as each tag is considered an additional entry.

Jason Sobocinski, one of Haven Hot Chicken’s founders, said in a statement that the contest was announced at the perfect time: on National Hot Chicken Day.

“When we saw that Avelo announced direct flights to Nashville from Tweed New Haven airport, we immediately reached out to discuss a partnership to help us send two Hot Chicken loving guests to Nashville and experience the birthplace of Hot Chicken,” Sobocinski said.

Travis Christ, Avelo Airlines’ head of marketing, said that the company loves “being part of the vibrant community of New Haven and meeting the business owners and residents.”

“We are excited about our new route in Nashville and know this partnership with Haven Hot Chicken is going to benefit both the demand for travel to experience the birthplace of hot chicken, and also allow New Haven residents to explore some great food in their own backyard,” Christ said.

A winner will be chosen at random and is set to be announced on April 22 via social media.

Stay tuned for updates at HavenHotChicken.com.