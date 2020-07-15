Heavy police presence reported at Branford restaurant

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A heavy police presence is being reported at a Bradford restaurant.

On Wednesday, Branford police, East Haven police and Connecticut State Police were called to LoMonaco’s Ristorante Italiano near Route 1.

News 8 crews on scene said officers have roped off the entrance and exit to the area.

Branford police and state police said they are assisting East Haven police with “search efforts” in an ongoing investigation.

It is unclear what investigation they are referring to.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

