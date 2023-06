NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A hawk that got tangled in a net over the weekend will be released back into the wild.

Animal control officers helped the hawk after it got stuck in a net at the Sportsplex in North Branford, according to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter.

The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter helped rescue a hawk that was stuck in the nets at the Sportsplex in North Branford. (Source: Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter)

After helping to remove its talons, animal control took the hawk to A Place Called Hope.

The hawk had torn tendons and will receive laser therapy.