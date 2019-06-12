New Haven

Hazmat situation near New Haven charter school, no danger to public

Jun 12, 2019

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Emergency officials responded to a hazmat situation at 375 Winchester Avenue, near Science Park, in New Haven on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say it was a chemical leak that began on the 4th floor of the organic lab. The hazardous material fumes ended up getting emitted into the building's H-VAC system. The nearby Highville Charter School sheltered in place, officials said.

There is no danger to the public and the chemicals are not dangerous. New Haven Fire Department and CT DEEP investigated the scene.

 

