‘He always wanted the best for other people’: Fiancé of Yale grad student shot and killed in New Haven reflects on his impact on his community

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale graduate student, Kevin Jiang, was shot and killed over the weekend in New Haven. Police are actively investigating his death. Now, his friends and family are speaking out, remembering Jiang’s impact on his community.

According to his Facebook page, Jiang had met the love of his life and became engaged a week before his death.

Zion Perry met Jiang at a church retreat on Jan. 30, 2020. Exactly one year later, he proposed.

“I can’t believe I got to know him for that incredible year…He had a really big heart and always wanted the best for other people. He was involved in so many things. He was in the military, he was a tank driver, he did salsa dancing, he played the piano. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hiking. God gave him a really amazing life.”

Jiang, who would have turned 27 this week, was an Army veteran.

He served as a tank operator and as a chemical, biological, radiation, nuclear officer and he was a member of the Connecticut Army National Guard.

Blair Williams, a friend of Zion and Kevin reached out to News 8 to say, “He always had a huge grin on his face and exuded warmth and love at every moment. I am grateful to have met Kevin, to see the wonderful work God was doing in his life and the ways that even after his passing, his remarkable character and love for God has brought many in the community together.”

Jiang was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in New Haven. A statement from co-pastor Greg Hendrickson reads, in part, “Earlier this week, I had agreed to officiate Kevin’s wedding. Now, we will be officiating his funeral instead. As a community, we are grieving deeply right now.”

Jiang was also part of a salsa/bachata dance group at Yale. Jason Ramos is the dance instructor. He said of Jiang, “One of his biggest gifts was his enthusiasm for life…He always lit up the room with his smile and his laughter.”

Ramos said they’re coming together to help Jiang’s family any way they can.

“He will be dearly missed and we hope to continue to honor his memory.”

Those looking to donate to Jiang’s funeral expenses can do so online.