‘He is a hero and he will be remembered as such’: New Haven community honors fallen firefighter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The community is in mourning Wednesday honoring fallen firefighter Ricardo Torres. His death on duty is the first in a long time.

We spoke exclusively with the man who hired him: Reverend Steven Cousin, whose on the board of fire commissioners. He was called to the scene late last night after he heard Torres was killed and several others injured.

The news hit him hard. He says he met Torres’ family at the hospital, including his pregnant wife. Reverend Cousin says the fire department and several other departments around the state are mourning this loss as one.

“You are going to risk your life for someone else,” Reverend Steven Cousin starts. “We pray that that day never comes but when it came for him, he did not run away. He did his job. He is a hero and he will be remembered as such.”