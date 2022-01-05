Head of New Haven’s Department of Community Resilience ready to take on city’s biggest issues

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WNTH) — Mayor Justin Elicker (D-New Haven) announced the head of the city’s Department of Community Resilience during a press conference Wednesday.

The brand new department is tasked with tackling some of the city’s most difficult problems. There are a lot of reasons you see police lights and crime scene tape on the streets of New Haven.

“People’s access to housing and a solid place to live,” Elicker said. “Challenges, in particular, the re-entry population and landing on two feet, gaining access to jobs.”

The Department of Community Resiliency will be the agency that handles homelessness and mental health issues and helps people reenter society from prison. The department also includes a community crisis team that will respond to issues police go to right now but might be better handled by someone without a badge and gun.

Heading up the new department is Carlos Sosa-Lombardo. He’s a 33-year-old immigrant from Paraguay who has been the city’s special projects director. He now has a lot more on his plate.

“The idea is integrating these programs, integrating the approach that we take in a strategic way to help us find more efficiency and increase services,” Sosa-Lombardo said. “At the same time, prevent duplication, and in the long term, hopefully, save some dollars.”

The crisis response team is hiring and hopes to be running by the end of March.