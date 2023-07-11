NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The head of the Small Businesses Administration (SBA) spent Tuesday morning in Connecticut. She toured several award-winning shops and manufacturers, including one that is making some serious dough — literally.

Chabaso Bakery in New Haven has been making great artisan bread for over 20 years, but making anything during the past few years has been tough. So, Chabaso got assistance from the SBA.

“They’ve received a significant amount, millions of dollars in funding from the SBA, either through loans or through critical COVID relief that helped position their business for success,” said Isabella Casillas Guzman, SBA administrator and a member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet.

The bakery is known for hiring people who really need jobs, like Afghan refugees. That helped Chabaso win last year’s SBA’s Family-Owned Small Business of the Year Award. The administrator holding up Chabaso as an example of what the SBA can help businesses do.

“Really focusing on those hardworking families and those entrepreneurs and those small business owners who deliver for our economy every day,” Guzman said.

Small businesses provide two-thirds of all the jobs in the U.S. That’s why the Biden administration is putting such a focus on them. It is also why Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-3rd District) is warning against potential cuts to the program.

“The SBA has worked so hard,” DeLauro said. “The administrator has loans that have been given out that still need to be serviced, and many, many more opportunities for technical assistance, for counseling.”

The whole reason the SBA exists is to help small businesses succeed. If you are part of one or own one, you can access the resources of the SBA on its website here.