HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Planning for a healing garden at Eli Whitney Park in Hamden is underway.

The town of Hamden and a group called People/Parents Reunited Over Untimely Death (P.R.O.U.D.) made the announcement for the new garden on Monday.

The idea for the garden came from P.R.O.U.D., which is made up of mothers who lost children or other family members to homicide.



The Hamden Homicide Memorial Botanical Garden of Healing will be dedicated to young people who lost their lives due to homicide.

The Hamden Police Department said 58 people have been lost to homicide in town since 1981.



“There’s great importance in creating this space. This is a place where beautiful memories can be made and families can visit and reflect on their loved ones and physically see their names on a wall. This memorial has potential to be a healing power for families and friends who have experienced the trauma of losing a loved one to homicides and untimely deaths,” a speaker said at the event.



New Haven has a similar botanical garden dedicated to people who lost their lives to gun violence.



Money is currently being raised for the Hamden Homicide Memorial Botanical Garden of Healing.