Health officials investigating COVID outbreak in North Branford due to large family gathering

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Department of Public Health (DPH) and the East Shore District Health Department (ESDHD) are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak in North Branford Monday.

Officials say the outbreak was due to the result of a recent large family gathering and linked to the North Branford High School Hockey team being quarantined. Officials also say the persons have been identified with the COVID-19 variant strain B117.

“While positive cases of COVID-19 have been decreasing since the large increase after the holidays, we need to remind our residents to stay vigilant, especially in light of the COVID-19 variant that is now present in Connecticut,” said Michael Pascucilla, Director of Public Health for the East Shore District Health Department. 

They remind residents to take the necessary preventative measures to protect themselves and others.

