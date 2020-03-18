Health officials worry about staffing, room shortage with rising local coronavirus cases

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Coronavirus concerns in Connecticut deepen as the number of positive cases rises to 68, and state leaders say there will be more. Governor Ned Lamont is taking steps to get hospitals more help.

With officials confirming the rising number of coronavirus cases, and the likeliness that that number will increase, the goal is to test as many patients as possible to get an accurate count on confirmed cases. At Yale-New Haven Hospital, they’re offering drive-thru testing.

RELATED: Hospitals open drive-thru coronavirus testing, doctor’s referral required

We’ve seen drive-thru testing set up at Bristol Hospital as well as in Hartford. Governor Lamont says now it’s about the staffing. Many nurses and doctors are working round the clock 24/7. The governor said on Tuesday officials are trying to speed up certification of new nurses and urge retired nurses to come out of retirement and assist with the crisis.

While they are trying to recruit more nurses and beef up hospital staff, they are also concerned about the number of hospital rooms. There are 9,000 beds in Connecticut, which may not be enough especially if the coronavirus hits hard and fast. They’re currently looking at other places to set up temporary hospitals.

“Our team is looking at facilities when it comes to university dorms, when it comes to hotel space, we think we have enough capacity, but we are thinking a little bit about the outside mash type units which will be easier drive-by clinics,” Gov. Ned Lamont.

It’s important to note if you feel like you may be experiencing symptoms and show up to one of the drive-thru testing sites, please wear a mask and latex gloves to prevent from spreading the virus.