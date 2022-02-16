BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Schools are discussing the fate of masks as the state’s mandate is set to expire. At Wednesday night’s public hearing in Branford, the issue caused heated debate.

The Branford Board of Education was receiving and considering public comments on whether the public school system should adopt a policy requiring face coverings beyond March 1.

Several outbursts were made inside the public hearing at Walsh Intermediate School as parents and school officials weighed in.

A total of 88 people signed up for public comment. Some were in the crowd sitting with their masks half on.

Many want it gone.

“Taking the mask off now would benefit them tremendously. They’re just suffering from this thing,” said Ralph Ricciardelli, a parent.

“It’s time to let the children breathe, it’s time to stop and look at all the social adversities that are affecting our children including mask wearing,” said Sandy P., a Branford resident.

“When it comes time for my class reunion in 20 years, I wanna be able to recognize my classmates’ faces and reminisce over our triumph over COVID and the memories we made during our last normal few months in school,” said Tyler Jarvis, a senior at Branford High School.

Some of the younger kids spoke out too.

“You can’t see if someone is smiling at you or saying something to you. It’s hard to even understand the person in front of you,” one child said.

There are some, however, who feel extending the mask mandate is the safer option.

“I understand that the board may choose to lift the mask mandate. My preference is for the mandate to continue through the school year. If you do lift the mandate, please, please put protocols in place that would reinstate the mask mandate if COVID numbers were to change course,” one person said.

The town is seeing around 53 cases of omicron just this week.

The school board believes students need to be factored into the final decision but other groups like school staff, teachers and bus drivers need to be considered too.

Branford Public Schools has not said when they will announce a final decision.