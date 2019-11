NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A heavy police presence has closed roads in New Haven on Friday evening.

The New Haven Police Department tweeted that there is heavy police activity in the area of Concord Street.

The area of Burr and Townsend, as well as Concord and Elmer are all blocked off to traffic for the investigation.

— NewHavenPD (@NewHavenPolice) November 1, 2019

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The nature of the investigation is unclear at this time.

