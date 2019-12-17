1  of  3
Breaking News
Elderly man injured in New Haven home invasion Heavy police presence in Milford neighborhood Southington firefighters respond to car crash on I-84
Closings
There are currently 118 active closings. Click for more details.

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Connecticut Style

Heavy police presence in Milford neighborhood

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police lights_81705

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking residents of Claudia Drive in Milford to stay in their homes while police conduct an investigation in the area.

Milford and Bridgeport police are investigating.

Bridgeport police say some of their officers got into a short vehicle pursuit that was later called off. Bridgeport police believe the pursuit was picked up by other police agencies, eventually extending into Milford.

The suspected car was found unoccupied, according to Bridgeport Police.

No other information has been confirmed.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Home invasion investigation in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Home invasion investigation in New Haven"

Multi-vehicle crash closes part of Interstate 91 in North Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Multi-vehicle crash closes part of Interstate 91 in North Haven"

I-91 reopens in North Haven following multi-vehicle crash

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "I-91 reopens in North Haven following multi-vehicle crash"

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Possible meteor flying through the sky caught on doorbell camera

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Possible meteor flying through the sky caught on doorbell camera"

West Haven man arrested, accused of trying to join ISIS

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "West Haven man arrested, accused of trying to join ISIS"

Storm timeline: A very icy Tuesday creates dangerous road conditions

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm timeline: A very icy Tuesday creates dangerous road conditions"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss