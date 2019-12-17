Heavy police presence in Milford neighborhood

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking residents of Claudia Drive in Milford to stay in their homes while police conduct an investigation in the area.

Milford and Bridgeport police are investigating.

Bridgeport police say some of their officers got into a short vehicle pursuit that was later called off. Bridgeport police believe the pursuit was picked up by other police agencies, eventually extending into Milford.

The suspected car was found unoccupied, according to Bridgeport Police.

Heavy MPD & BRidgeport PD in the area of Claudia Dr. Police are asking all residents in the area to remain in their residence until MPD gives the all clear. — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) December 17, 2019

No other information has been confirmed.

