State Police investigate after woman injured in officer-involved shooting in New Haven

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 05:17 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 10:20 AM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Connecticut State Police are investigating after a woman was injured in an officer-involved shooting in New Haven early Tuesday morning. 

The heavy police presence has closed Dixwell Avenue and Argyle Street where around 8 or 9 police cruisers are on scene, including officers from New Haven, Hamden and Yale University

A New Haven city official say that at around 4:20 a.m., Hamden officers investigating a report of a possible armed robbery, located the vehicle that was suspected to be involved in the area of Argyle Street and Dixwell Avenue. 

A Hamden officer, assisted by a Yale police officer, then made contact with the occupants of that vehicle. During that time, shots were fired by police. 

A woman who was in the vehicle suffered a non-life threatening bullet wound and is being treated at a local hospital. Her identity and current condition were not released. 

Police say that a man was arrested in connection with the incident. His identity and charges that he faces are also unclear. 

According to officials, no member of the New Haven Police Department was involved in this incident. 

The State Attorney's office has assigned the CT State Police Major Crime Squad to take over the investigation.

News 8's Kent Pierce was on scene where he says that there was a red Honda Civic with a couple of bullet holes in the back window of the car.  

A witness tells News 8 that multiple police officers fired at the woman and a man in the red Honda. He says that the woman was hit in the face and taken away by ambulance, and that the couple in the car was unarmed.

Drivers who use Dixwell Avenue are urged to find an alternate route as it is unclear how long the road will remain closed. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


