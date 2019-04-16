State Police investigate after woman injured in officer-involved shooting in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Connecticut State Police are investigating after a woman was injured in an officer-involved shooting in New Haven early Tuesday morning.
The heavy police presence has closed Dixwell Avenue and Argyle Street where around 8 or 9 police cruisers are on scene, including officers from New Haven, Hamden and Yale University.
State Police now confirming shots were fired by police in the overnight shooting in #NewHaven. pic.twitter.com/ebbCgCxrkB— Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) April 16, 2019
A New Haven city official say that at around 4:20 a.m., Hamden officers investigating a report of a possible armed robbery, located the vehicle that was suspected to be involved in the area of Argyle Street and Dixwell Avenue.
A Hamden officer, assisted by a Yale police officer, then made contact with the occupants of that vehicle. During that time, shots were fired by police.
Witnesses say they heard 6-10 shots at Dixwell & Argyle in New Haven. A young woman was taken away in an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/jMN4yFLYX0— Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) April 16, 2019
A woman who was in the vehicle suffered a non-life threatening bullet wound and is being treated at a local hospital. Her identity and current condition were not released.
Police say that a man was arrested in connection with the incident. His identity and charges that he faces are also unclear.
Dixwell Ave. in #NewHaven closed for police activity. Shots were definitely fired. pic.twitter.com/rMazAPmNri— Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) April 16, 2019
According to officials, no member of the New Haven Police Department was involved in this incident.
The State Attorney's office has assigned the CT State Police Major Crime Squad to take over the investigation.
News 8's Kent Pierce was on scene where he says that there was a red Honda Civic with a couple of bullet holes in the back window of the car.
A witness tells me he saw multiple police officers fire at a woman and a man in a red Honda at Dixwell & Argyle in New Haven. The woman was hit in the face. He says the couple in the car was unarmed. pic.twitter.com/CmbEAvu2Hc— Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) April 16, 2019
A witness tells News 8 that multiple police officers fired at the woman and a man in the red Honda. He says that the woman was hit in the face and taken away by ambulance, and that the couple in the car was unarmed.
DETOUR OPTIONS --> SHELTON AVE OR WHITNEY AVE IF COMING IN FROM HAMDEN https://t.co/TpvRqQpGq3— Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) April 16, 2019
Drivers who use Dixwell Avenue are urged to find an alternate route as it is unclear how long the road will remain closed.
WEB EXTRA: News 8's Kent Pierce answers your questions and has the latest on what witnesses saw on scene
News 8 has a crew on scene working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
