Suspect in custody after police pursuit, crash in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A suspect is in custody after a police pursuit led to a crash and traffic delays in Branford on Tuesday afternoon.

Branford Police say that Branford officers, as well as Connecticut State Police and New Haven Police, are all on the scene of an investigation on West Main Street, near exit 53 and the Walmart.

News 8 learned on scene that a police pursuit had begun in New Haven on the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge and continued into Branford, where the suspect got off of the highway.

The suspect was then trying to get back onto the highway in Branford, when they crashed into two to three vehicles on West Main Street.

According to Branford Police, the suspect is now in custody and the police activity had stemmed from a New Haven Police Department investigation.

Drivers should still expect delays in the area. Exit 53 is also reportedly closed due to the police activity.

Police are working to clear the scene.

