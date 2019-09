NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– There is a heavy police presence outside of a New Haven home on Thursday afternoon.

Several police cruisers are on scene outside of a house on Chamberlain Street.

There is no word on the nature of the police activity but it appears to be a standoff.

#BREAKING Getting reports of a possible police standoff on Chamberlain and Forbes in #NewHaven. Several streets blocked. Police can be heard on loudspeaker calling for suspect to come out. #CTnews pic.twitter.com/nplHat3nyU — Mario Boone, Jou. (@MarioBooneTV) September 19, 2019

News 8 has crew on the way to the scene. Check back for more updates.