WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– There is a heavy police presence in a Wallingford neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

News 8 was on scene on Chimney Hill Road and Platt Drive where police officers and SWAT teams were seen hiding behind trees in the area.

Children are also not being let off a school bus there at the time.

At 2:30 p.m., police said that they had the incident under control.

Police reported Monday evening that the incident involved an individual barricading themselves in a home.