NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands are expected to attend Yale University’s 322nd commencement on Monday in New Haven.

The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. If you plan on traveling to or through New Haven, give yourself plenty of extra time.

The following streets will be closed as of 6 a.m. Monday:

It’s an exciting time for graduates and their families along with local business owners, who said the commencement weekend brings new faces to their restaurants.