‘Help is here’: VP Kamala Harris visiting New Haven Friday to highlight stimulus plan

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 12: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as U.S. President Joe Biden listens during a press conference on the American Rescue Plan in the Rose Garden of the White House on March 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act into law that will send aid to millions of Americans struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The day is here: Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting New Haven Friday as part of the “Help is Here” tour, which highlights the new American Rescue Plan and its impact.

The focus — children and families. Details of the visit are under wraps, but we do know she will be visiting a New Haven child care center.

RELATED: Preparations underway for Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to New Haven

The new stimulus includes the child tax credit, which is something Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro has been working on for nearly 20 years. She first introduced the amendment back in March 2003. She’s hoping the child tax credit will help those who lost child care during the pandemic. Right now, there are five million women out of work.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says police are working closely with the secret service ahead of her visit to make sure everything goes smoothly.

Harris is the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected Vice President.