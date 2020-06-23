Here’s why RWA customers in East Haven are seeing brown water in their sinks

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Regional Water Authority (RWA) is asking customers to reduce their water usage as neighbors in East Haven continue to see discolored water coming through the faucet.

Some neighbors said it has been days since they have been able to do simple things like fill up a cup of water to drink. Some see brown spots at the bottom of their drinking cups and others see water that is completely brown.

Many people are resorting to boiled water and lots of bottled water because of what’s coming out with their sink water, hoses, and toilets.

Related Content: Connecticut Water asking Farmington residents to reduce outdoor water usage

Neighbors like Louis Fusco said he’s had water issues for many years, but in the past four days, he and his neighbors have been dealing with brown water.

Fusco said the RWA came to his house Monday and tried to clean the main out.

“They claimed it was all set, but it’s not,” Fusco told News 8. “It’s still coming out kind of brown.”

Dan Doyle from the RWA told News 8 the brown water is discoloration caused by the natural minerals in the water.

“Because a lot of those minerals are heavier than water, they sink to the bottom of the pipes,” Doyle said.

The RWA said the sediment coming through peoples’ sinks is a result of high water usage but the sediment will eventually clear out.

“It is more water used than we’ve seen in years, possibly as much as a decade,” Doyle said. He added that the sediment started appearing in sinks around the neighborhood on Friday.

There are ways you can help cut down on water usage, such as watering your lawn in the morning or evening rather than during the day and filling the dishwasher completely before running it.