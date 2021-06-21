Heroes emerge from Waterbury condo fire that displaced 12 adults, families in 8 units

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Friday night’s fire at the Meadowbrook East Condos off of East Main Street sent shockwaves through the city and through the hearts of people who live there.

“I was scared to death,” said Velma Petto, a resident of the condo complex.

Curtis Wilkins, who allowed News 8 to see the damage inside his condo, says he fears the worst would’ve happened if his stepson had been in his room, where there’s shattered glass and structural damage.

“If he was asleep, he was dead,” Wilkins said. “The way the flames were shooting through here.”

They say it’s a miracle no one was critically injured. They also tell News 8 they credit neighbor helping neighbor.

“She has MS and her husband had to pick her up…and carry her out,” Petto said.

“My neighbor came over. Mr. Perogini jumped over the balcony of his porch, went over and saved a woman of the burning house,” Wilkins said. “He helped the husband drag her out.”

Residents say other heroes include Waterbury firefighters who put their lives on the line to put out the large flames and workers with the American Red Cross who are helping to care for displaced families in eight units.

“Making sure that tonight moving forward that they have a safe place to stay,” said Red Cross spokesman, Eric Oubre. “That each individualized family knows that they’re going to be safe.”

No official word yet what caused the fire.