HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — High Bazaar and the town of Hamden are making amends after a court order was filed to shut down the private party at 18 Crestway this week.

The order was filed Wednesday, ordering the defendants to cease and desist operating a cannabis bazaar until it obtains the appropriate permits from the town, Hamden Planning and Zoning Commission and other local entities.

The town and one of the co-owners made it clear it was only about safety concerns and they are not against the celebration of legal marijuana use.

“I was sure to make sure that was the last event there. I wouldn’t even consider another one there,” said High Bazaar co-owner Joseph Accettullo.

“We’re actually welcoming a cannabis industry into Hamden,” said Sean Grace, Hamden chief of staff.

“The town has concerns from the public health, safety and welfare perspective that the building cannot accommodate the crowds that are being drawn to the bazaar,” said Timothy Lee, Hamden town attorney.

He added the building only had a capacity of nine people. Video shows a crowd coming out to celebrate the event.

As of July 1, 2021, possession and use of up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis became legal. Retail sales are not expected to begin until late 2022.

“The towns’ attorneys… wrote in the court order were starting to paint me and my organization like a criminal organization, by saying things like ‘promoting cannabis sales,’ Accettullo said. “So to think that they would put something so misinforming out there like that, to a court no less, really bothered me.”

Accettullo said that is not what the High Bazaar is about.

“Everybody that comes there is there to do one thing and that is to celebrate the plant and then protect the people around that plant,” Accettullo said.

He said there is no illegal selling of marijuana but they do promote gifting. According to the governor’s website, “individuals may gift adult-use cannabis to others but may not sell it without a cannabis license.”

High Bazaar will no longer run out of the warehouse. Instead, they opted for a location off Treadwell Street without tents. They also have security and parking for large crowds.

Accettullo told News 8 they will operate this way until they find a safe and secure location for the event to be held indoors.