High School seniors celebrate graduation day at Shubert Theater

Seniors from a number of high schools in New Haven are celebrating their accomplishments on Friday.

Grads from Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School are among the first of New Haven’s nine schools holding commencement Friday at the Shubert Theater.

Mohagany Hines already knows what’s next for her, “I’m going to the University of Hartford for business.”

In every direction, hugs, cheers, and congratulatory balloons. All tolled, New Haven produced more than 1,200 high school graduates this year.

Among them, nearly a thousand headed off to college. 74 going straight to the workforce, and 28 will serve our nation in the military.

“I feel great man, you know,” Ruben Kwigwasa, 2019 graduate.

