New Haven

High School seniors celebrate graduation day at Shubert Theater

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 08:47 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 09:19 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Seniors from a number of high schools in New Haven are celebrating their accomplishments on Friday.

Grads from Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School are among the first of New Haven's nine schools holding commencement Friday at the Shubert Theater.

Mohagany Hines already knows what's next for her, "I'm going to the University of Hartford for business."

Related: K9 officers graduate from state police academy

In every direction, hugs, cheers, and congratulatory balloons. All tolled, New Haven produced more than 1,200 high school graduates this year.

Among them, nearly a thousand headed off to college. 74 going straight to the workforce, and 28 will serve our nation in the military.

"I feel great man, you know," Ruben Kwigwasa, 2019 graduate.

 

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center