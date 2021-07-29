High school students take part in Crime Scene Academy at the University of New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As you might imagine, solving a crime is not that easy.

Investigators often spend days, even months, searching for clues, but a group of local students are learning it takes a certain skill-set to get the job done.

Mock investigations were done at the University of New Haven on Thursday. The university calls it a “Crime Scene Academy” for high school students.

Junior investigators are given an up-close view of a crime scene, not like the ones in the movies.

Next, they are asked to solve the crime by using technology used by real investigators. Organizers say the two-week program is a great way to introduce students to the field of criminal justice or forensic science.

“They will locate evidence, they’ll document evidence, they’ll photograph it, they’ll sketch it. The idea is for them to be able to replicate what they found, in a courtroom,” said Dan Waxwell, University of New Haven.

“Something that surprised me is that I didn’t realize how specific you had to be to get everything that you need. One of the things that I didn’t realize is that you had to no assume things, you can’t assume a green leafy substance is weed,” said Katana Meade, a senior.

After students finish their investigation, they take their findings before a panel of real life criminal investigators for review.