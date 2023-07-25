HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Union strikes may have Hollywood shut down right now, but some high school students are making their own movies and TV shows this week in Hamden. It’s all part of the Movie-Making Madness camp at Quinnipiac University, part of the university’s Modern Storytelling series.

“We have them behind these very expensive cameras from go with support from our faculty and staff, and so they’re really getting to dive in,” explained David Charron, Quinnipiac’s director of summer programs.

It’s an intense, hands-on, one-week camp for anyone interested in what goes on screens — big or small.

“Well, I really liked, as a kid, watching YouTube videos, and it made me want to create YouTube videos,” said Sarah Carlson, 16, from Wethersfield. “So, I always liked film and production stuff. When I go to college, I want to do more film and production.”

Tuesday, Carlson is working the microphones for a sitcom scene in Quinnipiac’s professional-quality studio. Instead of a theater camp where it’s all actors or a tech camp where it’s all behind-the-scenes work, at this camp, everybody learns all the aspects of making a movie or TV show.

“Whether it’s the cinematography, the acting, the scriptwriting,” said Connor Coar, a Quinnipiac senior who is one of the camp counselors. “All these different important parts, especially lighting, that goes into making a good film.”

A few students are already committed to college communications programs. Others are looking for a leg up on their peers.

“I’m very interested in writing my own animated comedy, like Family Guy,” said Chris Carver, 17, from Riverhead, New York.

Carver is starring in a sitcom Tuesday, and by the end of the week, they’ll have a screening of their short movies and scenes.

It’s one of the only places producing new shows these days.