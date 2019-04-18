New Haven

Highway tolls information session at Cheshire Town Hall

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) - Highway tolls will be the hot topic Thursday evening in Cheshire. 

Top ranking Republicans on the Transportation Committee have been making their rounds across the state talking to people about tolls and possible money-making alternatives. 

They'll be holding a public information session on Thursday night at Cheshire Town Hall from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

 

