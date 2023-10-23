NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For Hillary Clinton, Sally’s Apizza is truly a slice of life.

The former presidential candidate and secretary of state was photographed this weekend at the famous New Haven pizzeria, a spot that’s close to her heart.

In a social media post, the pizzeria wrote that she was “in the house, revisiting the place where she and Bill saw sparks flying on their first date. Maybe it was the apizza that sealed the deal?”

The duo met while attending Yale University, when Hillary called out Bill for staring at her in the library.

In a 2019 interview on The Howard Stern Show, she said that they ended up on a five-hour first date, which included having a janitor sneak them into the Yale University Art Gallery in exchange for picking up trash on the lawn.

It’s not the Clintons’ first stop visiting a New Haven pizza giant. The two have also been seen eating at Frank Pepe Pizzeria.