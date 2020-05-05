Hispanic Coalition of Greater Waterbury celebrates Cinco de Mayo by giving back to hospital workers, first responders

WATERBURY, Conn, (WTNH) — The coronavirus pandemic may have prevented typical Cinco de Mayo festivities, but The Hispanic Coalition of Greater Waterbury found a way to keep up the spirit — by saluting first responders and hospital workers.

They spent the day delivering free Mexican food to workers at Waterbury and St. Mary’s Hospital, and to police officers and firefighters in the city.

They had hoped to throw a citywide celebration Tuesday but had to change things up because of COVID-19. That certainly didn’t dampen their spirit. News 8 caught up with them as they dropped off containers full of Mexican food while dressed up in sombreros and shouting “Cinco de Mayo!”

The goal was to feed the stomachs and the souls of the front-line workers.

“We’re trying to bring a lighter moment – if you will – to a very difficult situation,” said Waterbury State Representative Geraldo Reyes, Jr., who’s also a member of the Hispanic Coalition.

ICU workers at Waterbury Hospital told News 8 about just how difficult it’s been combating COVID-19.

“The toughest days in the ICU would be the days when we are working the best we can but challenged to our capacity and having to care for patients in extremely devastating circumstances,” said Romiah Yamin, Director of the Intensive Care Unit at Waterbury Hospital.

The Coalition also delivered free Mexican food to the police, firefighters, and to emergency workers at St. Mary’s — Waterbury’s other hospital.

Everyone said community gestures like these help to keep them strong.

“It has really helped refuel us to get the help from the community,” said Yamin. “It’s really given us a moment to stop and realize that there is a lot of good going on.”