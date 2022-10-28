NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and to close out October, Fair Haven School celebrated with a huge celebration.

The annual event, dubbed “Unidos: Inclusivity for the Strongest School Community,” kicked-off just after 9 a.m.

Students throughout the K-8 school paid homage to their culture with various performances; a few classes danced for the audience, performing a bomba or hip-hop routine, while others sang. Third and fourth grade classes also used rhythm sticks to tap to the beat of “Los Machetes.”

The Fair Haven Color Guard team, the only middle school team in the Elm City, took to the stage with vibrant blue and purple flags, spinning along to Latin rapper Daddy Yankee’s hits “Shaky Shaky” and “Gasolina.” The team includes students in grades five through eight. A school alumna also participated with the group.

The show closed with an English Second Language (ESL) video, honoring the dual-language school.