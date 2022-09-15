The video above is provided by Wallingford police. The Ring camera surveillance footage captured video of the suspect vehicle just prior to the collision. It is the last vehicle seen in the clip.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police are searching for an unknown hit-and-run driver who struck two juvenile pedestrians on Highland Avenue Wednesday night.

Just before 5:45 p.m., Wallingford officers responded to a car crash on Highland Avenue in the area of Johnson Road. Once on the scene, police said two pedestrians had been struck by a passing vehicle.

Upon further investigation, police revealed that three juveniles were walking along Highland Avenue when two of the three were hit by what police said was a dark-colored pickup truck.

The truck was traveling west on Highland Avenue and fled the scene after the crash.

The two juveniles were taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment. Police said their injuries are non-life-threatening.

The evading truck was described as a newer model, dark-colored, full-size pickup truck with dark rims and possible damage to the front passenger side and/or bumper area. Police said the truck could have been a Ford F-150.

Wallingford police ask that anyone with further information on this incident contact the Wallingford Police Traffic Division at (203) 294-2815.

Information and anonymous tips may also be submitted to the department website.