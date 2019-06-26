Police search for driver in Waterbury hit and run

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A hit and run investigation closed a road in Waterbury on Wednesday morning.

Police say that a black Acura was traveling westbound on Plank Road when its driver crossed the center line and went into a white Honda Accord’s lane.

The Honda was traveling eastbound and tried to avoid the Acura, causing the car to go left of the center of the roadway.

This resulted in the cars colliding head on.

Fire crews responded to that crash and extricated the driver and front seat passenger of the Honda.

All passengers in both vehicles were then taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the accident.

However, the driver of the Acura fled on foot before police arrived and a police K9 search was done in the area.

The driver still remains at large.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and Plank Road was closed between Scott Road and Bryan Street for the investigation. That road has since reopened to traffic.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact detectives at 203-574-6941 or CrimeStoppers at 203-755-1234.

