Hit and run on Tomlinson Bridge leaves one dead, one in critical condition

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One male has died and a juvenile is in critical condition after a vehicle struck a scooter on the Tomlinson Bridge and fled the scene around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

According to police, a witness followed the vehicle that officers then located near Parker Place.

Police then arrested the 55-year-old female vehicle operator.

The two scooter passengers, an 18-year-old male and a 15-year old male, were transported to the hospital. The 18-year-old succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and the 15-year-old is in critical condition.

