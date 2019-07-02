Hit & run suspect tries to get surveillance footage of incident deleted

A hit-and-run suspect in Hamden is still at large after committing the incident and trying to delete the video that witnessed it.

Police say the man hit a 60-year-old Northford resident near the Go On Gas station in Hamden.

He slammed into him with his gold vehicle, pinning him between the victim’s vehicle and the suspect’s vehicle.

The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with a leg injury, officials said.

Police said the man then tried to bribe the clerk with $200 to erase the store’s video footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamden police at (203) 230-4030.